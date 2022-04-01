>
ISM March US manufacturing 57.1 vs 59.0 expected
March 2022 manufacturing survey from ISM
Adam Button
Friday, 01/04/2022 | 13:58 GMT-0
Prior was 58.6 business activity/production versus 55.1 last month new orders 53.8 versus 56.1 last month employment 56.3 versus 48.5 last month prices 87.1 versus 83.1 last month inventories 55.5 versus 50.8 last month Customer inventories 34.1 vs 31.8 last month Backlog of orders 60.0 vs 65.0 last month Supplier deliveries 65.4 vs 66.1 last month Full report
The comments in the report highlight worsening supply chains.
“No letup yet in supply chain challenges, especially electronic components. Relying more and more on the broker market.” [Computer & Electronic Products] “Customer orders are brisk in the face of significant price increases, while we continue to struggle with inbound supplier service and raw material availability issues.” [Chemical Products] “Generally speaking, the business environment is slowly improving for aerospace component manufacturers. Supply chain disruptions and still-extending lead times continue to keep purchasing busy. This further causes reevaluation of the current year’s business plan and cost assumptions.” [Transportation Equipment] “Overall business conditions are challenging in both domestic and international transportation. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has created uncertainty in the grain markets, causing upward pricing pressure. In addition, inflationary pressures across all categories have made it challenging to manage cost and profitability.” [Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products] “Prices are increasing on steel and steel products after a slight decrease from highs last month. Transportation costs are going up significantly with the increase in fuel prices.” [Machinery] “Backlog continues to be strong as we ship delinquent orders resulting from slowdowns.” [Fabricated Metal Products] COVID-19
Covid-19 or the novel Coronavirus is a pandemic that has yielded wide ranging economic turmoil and volatility across financial markets in 2020. The first cases of Covid-19 were reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Since then, the virus has expanded globally, infecting millions worldwide. The virus has been extremely controversial, namely in the United States, which became heavily politicized during the 2020 presidential election. The Covid-19 pandemic is completely unprecedented in modern times, with the most recent example being the influenza outbreak in 1918. Financial markets and global economies were completely unprepared for the scope of the virus, causing massive shutdowns, unemployment, and other hardships in an effort to contain and mitigate the virus. How Has Covid-19 Affected Markets? Virtually every asset has in some way been affected by Covid-19. Early on, financial markets and equities collapsed, with the nadir coming in March 2020 in the United States and Europe. Widespread lockdowns led to an economic standstill, resulting in stimulus packages to help keep domestic economies functioning. The result of this has been a depreciation of currencies such as the US dollar, with the Federal Reserve printing billions of dollars to pare economic losses. Forex markets have since experienced historic levels of volatility, leading some to classify the Covid-19 pandemic as a Black Swan event. Financial markets have for the most part rebounded in 2020 at the time of writing, though many headwinds remain in terms of economic recovery. Presently, unemployment rates and other indicators remain problematic, and when coupled with rising rates of infection, portend additional monetary policy action or stimulus in both Europe and the US. At the time of writing there is no vaccine for Covid-19 though several companies such as Pfizer and Moderna are close to producing a viable vaccine.
Read this Term “Demand continues to be strong. Backlog is still increasing — currently at about three months of production. Availability of purchased material continues to constrain production, causing the increased backlog.” [Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components] “Business continues to be strong, with incoming sales higher but still combating labor and material issues like availability and . Still determining impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.” [Furniture & Related Products] inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term “The supply situation is getting worse, with lead times extending over 12 months, material not available, and suppliers not quoting or taking orders. Prices on the rise daily.” [Miscellaneous Manufacturing] “Supply chain is still unstable. While we have seen improvements, there are still a lot of issues that have yet to be resolved.” [Primary Metals] ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
