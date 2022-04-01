ISM manufacturing PMI US March 2022
  • Prior was 58.6
  • business activity/production versus 55.1 last month
  • new orders 53.8 versus 56.1 last month
  • employment 56.3 versus 48.5 last month
  • prices 87.1 versus 83.1 last month
  • inventories 55.5 versus 50.8 last month
  • Customer inventories 34.1 vs 31.8 last month
  • Backlog of orders 60.0 vs 65.0 last month
  • Supplier deliveries 65.4 vs 66.1 last month
The comments in the report highlight worsening supply chains.