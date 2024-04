Lowered to A+ from AA-, outlook negative

Sees general government deficit to widen to 8% of GDP this year

Recent increase in confrontation with Iran raises already-elevated geopolitical risks

Higher deficits will also persist over the medium term

Expect net government debt to peak at 66% of GDP in 2026

66% of GDP isn't bad at all by large-economy standards but Israel certainly faces some unique risks in raising cash.