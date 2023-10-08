Statement from an Israeli Defense Force spokeperson to the effect that Israel is amassing 100,000 troops, tanks and more in southern Israel. The aim is to take away all military capabilities from Hamas. Once that's done move so that Hamas will no longer be governing the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile a senior U.S. Defense official says that an Israeli ground invasion of the Gaza Strip will likely begin sometime in the next 48-72 hours.

As for markets, the response has been flows into the USD and yen. Gold and oil are higher, as are US Treasury futures (Japan is closed today so cash Treasury trade will be close enough to nil). 'Risk' markets (equity index futures, cash equities where open, AUD, for example) are lower.

Some retracement flows for USD occurring now.

