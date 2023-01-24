It's a quiet start to the new day though we are seeing some light moves now in the major currencies space. The dollar is marginally weaker with USD/JPY easing back towards 130.00 while the aussie and kiwi are looking to hold key upside breaks amid the more positive risk mood from US trading yesterday.

This chart in the S&P 500 remains a pivotal one to watch in my view, in a week where broader markets have not much else to focus on in the run up to the Fed next week.

As mentioned yesterday, we could a combination play between a more positive risk breakout alongside some dollar weakness - given the technical considerations in play. Looking ahead, PMI data will be a focus in Europe and that might impact the euro depending on any notable misses or beats.

0700 GMT - Germany February GfK consumer sentiment

0700 GMT - Switzerland December trade balance data

0745 GMT - France January business confidence

0815 GMT - France January flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0830 GMT - Germany January flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone January flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0930 GMT - UK January flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

1100 GMT - UK January CBI trends total orders

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.