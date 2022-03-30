Italian PM Draghi spoke with Russian Pres. Putin. His office says:

  • Putin told Draghi about a system of payments for Russian gas in rubles
  • underlined to Putin importance of having a cease-fire as soon as possible in Ukraine
  • Told Putin Italy willing to help in any peace process if there are clear signs of de-escalation from Russia
  • talks centered on the latest developments in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

In other Ukraine news:

  • Zelensky told Biden that he shared assessment of the situation on the battlefields and at the negotiating table
  • spoke to the need for specific defense support, a package of enhanced sanctions, macro financial and humanitarian aid
  • leaders discussed how the United States is working around the clock to fulfill the main security assistance requests
  • Biden informed president Zelensky that the US intended to provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million direct budgetary aid

From the UK:

  • as a strength and sanctions on oligarchs Eugene Schvidler and Oleg Tinkov
  • UK government has put in place new legal powers to prevent Russian oligarch access to UK aviation and maritime technical services
  • Sanctions imposed in relation to Crimea will be extended to non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions

