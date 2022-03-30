Italian PM Draghi spoke with Russian Pres. Putin. His office says:
- Putin told Draghi about a system of payments for Russian gas in rubles
- underlined to Putin importance of having a cease-fire as soon as possible in Ukraine
- Told Putin Italy willing to help in any peace process if there are clear signs of de-escalation from Russia
- talks centered on the latest developments in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine
In other Ukraine news:
- Zelensky told Biden that he shared assessment of the situation on the battlefields and at the negotiating table
- spoke to the need for specific defense support, a package of enhanced sanctions, macro financial and humanitarian aid
- leaders discussed how the United States is working around the clock to fulfill the main security assistance requests
- Biden informed president Zelensky that the US intended to provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million direct budgetary aid
From the UK:
- UK government has put in place new legal powers to prevent Russian oligarch access to UK aviation and maritime technical services
- Sanctions imposed in relation to Crimea will be extended to non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions
