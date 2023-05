GDP +1.9% vs +1.8% y/y prelim

That's a slight revision higher to Italy's growth in Q1 after a 0.1% contraction seen in Q4 last year. Looking at the breakdown, consumer spending rose by 0.3%, government spending by 0.2% and investments by 0.2%. That was offset by inventories and exports, which dipped by 0.1% on the quarter.