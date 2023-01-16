It's the Martin Luther King Jr holiday in the US today so that will keep a lid on trading, even moreso after the Globex close.

The NYSE and CME are closed today and SIFMA recommends a close in the bond market. Electronic trading is ongoing at CME Globex but equity, interest rates, FX and energy all halt at 1 pm ET (1600 GMT) before reopening five hours later.

The FX markets is open (as always) but liquidity will completely dry up after Europe heads out. Given the lack of news on the US economic calendar and any big weekend news, I can't see much to get excited about.

One thing to note though is that the Bank of Canada business outlook survey and survey of consumer expectations. These are critical surveys to inform the BOC's rate setting with the market currently at 70% for a 25 bps hike and 30% at 50 bps.