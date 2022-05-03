Bloomberg terminal story notes:

  • Chinese authorities in the city of Hangzhou, home base to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co., have imposed"compulsory curbs" on an individual surnamed Ma, state broadcaster CCTV reported Tuesday.
  • The person,who was otherwise unidentified, was placed under the so called controls on April 25 after being accused of inciting subversion of state power and other activities that endangered national security, CCTV said in its brief report, without elaborating.

Its not clear if its Jack Ma of Alibaba. BABA shares were cut by around 9% but have since rebounded somewhat.

alibaba 03 May 2022

UPDATE - further info from China security authorities indicate its not Jack Ma.

