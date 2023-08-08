We're still pretty much caught in peak summer season in Europe and the US, so that should lead to liquidity conditions being sapped somewhat in markets. If not, there should be a distinct lack of appetite especially on days where there might not be much on the economic calendar. *coughs* Today being an example of that.

After the Covid pandemic, there have been times where markets tend to not follow seasonality factors too much but it is about time that we are reverting back to normal. Summer travel is picking up again and things are quieter now after traders and investors got more certainty on the outlook after the key central bank meetings in July.

As such, if you feel like you've seen the same levels in FX every few hours or every few days, no you're not going crazy. It's just markets being caught in a summer lull. And I would say that is the case in point so far in the first two days of this week.