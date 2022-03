Prior was 10.925m (revised to 11.448m)

Quits 2.8% vs 2.9% prior

This is a new record high for US job openings. There's no doubt that the US labor market is strong but I'm skeptical that it's a strong as this report indicates because of changes in hiring practices from companies. The processes are now automated and large companies are 'always hiring', collective resumes, which are spammed by job seekers.