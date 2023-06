Important for exchange rate to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals

Seeing sudden and one-sided moves in the FX market

Closely watching the moves with high sense of urgency

The verbal intervention continues from Japan over the past week, with USD/JPY having pushed to its highest levels since November last year above 143.00. Market players are continuing to see the region around 145 to 150 as being where Japan might take on a sterner approach so just be mindful of that.