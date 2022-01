The Bank of Japan target is 2% and, as always, we are a long way from there.

National CPI 0.8% y/y, expected 0.9%, prior was 0.6%

National CPI excluding Fresh Food 0.5% y/y, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.5%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy -0.7% y/y, prior was -0.6%

Earlier in the Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda hit back at speculation the Bank was discussing how to communicate winding back its stimulus efforts: