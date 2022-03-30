Japan data - February Industrial production, this preliminary reading
+0.1 % m/m
- expected 0.5%, prior -0.8%
+0.2 % y/y
- expected -2.3%, prior -0.5%
Industrial Production forecast 1m ahead: +3.6% m/m
Industrial Production forecast 2m ahead: +9.6% m/m
