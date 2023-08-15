Reuters Tankan data results:
- Large Manufacturing sentiment index +12 in August vs. +3 in July
- seen at +14 in 3 month
- Non-manufacturing to +32 in August from +23 in July
- first rise for this in 3 months
- seen at +26 in 3 months
Snippets from the Reuters report:
- "Declines in demand for chip-related business and softening of Chinese markets for auto-parts and environment-related products are continuing," wrote a manager of an industrial ceramic maker.
- "Orders for production goods are declining due to slump in demand for capital expenditures amid China's economic slowdown," according to a machinery maker's manager.
- many firms are struggling to pass on elevated costs of raw materials
---
The Reuters Tankan is a quarterly survey conducted by Reuters news agency in collaboration with the International University of Japan.
- is similar to the Tankan survey conducted by the Bank of Japan, which is a quarterly survey of business sentiment among Japanese companies
- the Reuters Tankan has a wider coverage of industries and is not limited to large corporations
- survey is based on interviews with executives of about 500 Japanese companies, covering a range of industries and size
- questions asked in the survey cover various aspects of the economy such as sales, profits, capital expenditure, hiring plans, and inflation expectations