Reuters Tankan data results:

Large Manufacturing sentiment index +12 in August vs. +3 in July seen at +14 in 3 month

Non-manufacturing to +32 in August from +23 in July first rise for this in 3 months seen at +26 in 3 months



Snippets from the Reuters report:

"Declines in demand for chip-related business and softening of Chinese markets for auto-parts and environment-related products are continuing," wrote a manager of an industrial ceramic maker.

"Orders for production goods are declining due to slump in demand for capital expenditures amid China's economic slowdown," according to a machinery maker's manager.

many firms are struggling to pass on elevated costs of raw materials

The Reuters Tankan is a quarterly survey conducted by Reuters news agency in collaboration with the International University of Japan.