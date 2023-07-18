Large Manufacturing sentiment index is +3 in July vs. +8 in June

first drop in 6 months

many firms cited chip shortages and the elevated costs of raw materials as negative factors

manufacturers' sentiment seen at +7 in 3 months time

and Non-manufacturing sentiment index is +23 in July vs. +24 in June

the second consecutive month of decline

service sector sentiment seen at +25 in the coming 3 months

Commentary from the report:

"The global economy is grappling with things like U.S.-China trade tension and the prolonged war in Ukraine, making for an uncertain outlook. At the same time, competition is intensifying both in domestic and overseas markets," a machinery maker manager wrote in the comment section of the survey.

"Business is good because sales remain solid with restaurants, many of whom are our main customers, thanks to a rise in inbound tourism," wrote a manager at a wholesale firm.

---

The Reuters Tankan is a quarterly survey conducted by Reuters news agency in collaboration with the International University of Japan.