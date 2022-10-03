Japan finance minister Suzuki statements crossing the wires. USD/JPY is not too far from 1450 again so Japanese authorities are trotting out the verbal intervention attempts.

Suzuki begins with this golden oldie:

No comment on forex moves

And then, of course, follows up with comments on FX moves. Go figure:

Closely watching FXmoves with strong sense of urgency

Will respond appropriately against sharp fx moves

Important for FX to move stably reflecting econ fundamentals

Sharp currency moves are undesirable

Not undesirable: