Japan finance minister Suzuki statements crossing the wires. USD/JPY is not too far from 1450 again so Japanese authorities are trotting out the verbal intervention attempts.
Suzuki begins with this golden oldie:
- No comment on forex moves
And then, of course, follows up with comments on FX moves. Go figure:
- Closely watching FXmoves with strong sense of urgency
- Will respond appropriately against sharp fx moves
- Important for FX to move stably reflecting econ fundamentals
- Sharp currency moves are undesirable
Not undesirable: