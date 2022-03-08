Japan coincident index 01-2022
  • Prior 104.8; revised to 104.7
  • Coincident index 94.3
  • Prior 92.7; revised to 94.8

A slight tick lower in the leading index to start the year but there is no change to the assessment of the coincident index, which is still seen as "weakening".

The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.

The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.

