Japan – Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for
Preliminary and priors can be found here: Services 50.5, first expansion reading in 4 months
Services 50.7 - back in expansion
- prelim 50.5
- prior 49.4
- Activity rose for first time in four months despite falling new orders
- Strongest rise in exports in two-and-a-half years
- Business optimism strengthens to highest since last November
Composite 51.1
- prelim 50.9
- prior 50.3
Earlier:
Japan – Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for April 53.5
- preliminary 53.4
- prior 54.1
more to come