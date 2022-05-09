Japan – Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for

Services 50.7 - back in expansion

  • prelim 50.5
  • prior 49.4
  • Activity rose for first time in four months despite falling new orders
  • Strongest rise in exports in two-and-a-half years
  • Business optimism strengthens to highest since last November

Composite 51.1

  • prelim 50.9
  • prior 50.3

Earlier:

Japan – Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for April 53.5

  • preliminary 53.4
  • prior 54.1

