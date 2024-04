Japan core CPI yy

Japan March headline CPI 2.7% vs. 2.8% prior

The prior report was 2.8% vs 2.2% expected

Ex fresh food and energy 2.9% vs +3.0% expected

Excluding food vs 2.5% prior

Headline CPI m/m +0.3 vs 0.0% prior

Excluding food m/m +0.2% vs +0.2% prior

These numbers aren't exactly cold and leave the BOJ with plenty of ammunition to hike further.