Japan Jibun / S&P Global Services PMI for March 2023 comes in at 55.0, highest since October 2013.
preliminary was 54.2
prior 54.0
Comment from the report: "The Japanese services economy signalled a sharp improvement in demand conditions at the end of the first quarter of 2023 as the dissipating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and stronger customer confidence combined to boost output and orders"
Composite is 52.9, the highest in 9 months
preliminary 51.9
prior 51.1
Earlier this week we got the final manufacturing PMI for March: