Japan Jibun / S&P Global Services PMI for March 2023 comes in at 55.0, highest since October 2013.

preliminary was 54.2

prior 54.0

Comment from the report: "The Japanese services economy signalled a sharp improvement in demand conditions at the end of the first quarter of 2023 as the dissipating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and stronger customer confidence combined to boost output and orders"

Composite is 52.9, the highest in 9 months

preliminary 51.9

prior 51.1

Earlier this week we got the final manufacturing PMI for March:

USD/JPY is barely changed. This economic indicator is never really much of a FX mover upon release.