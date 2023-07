BOJ to maintain accommodative monetary policy environment for firms

Yen exchange rate against dollar slightly volatile partly due to interest rate differentials

There is a bit of a dip in USD/JPY but they don't really seem to be tied to these comments, which are just out in the last 5 minutes or so (they also imply the opposite reaction). The pair is down from around 141.00 to 140.60 levels currently in the past half-hour as slightly lower bond yields might be the cause for the drag.