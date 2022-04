The ¥25 per litre subsidy will be for the seven days from 21 April, up from ¥20.3 per litre a week earlier. For some context, the subsidy programme was introduced in January amid the surge higher in energy prices and was recently extended until the end of April. Since the introduction, the ceiling was raised from ¥5 to ¥25 per litre during the four months.

The subsidy amount is set every week if the retail price of gasoline exceeds ¥170. The latest quote today was ¥173.5.