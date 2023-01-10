Japan's Ministry of Finance financial bureau head Saito with the remarks:

Interest rates remain low but the current situation won't last indefinitely

JGB coupon rates will be decided based on prevailing market conditions

Striving to extend duration of JGB yields by correcting massive issuance of short-term JGBs FY2020

---

This is a further indication from Japanese authorities that Change is coming from the Bank of Japan. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's term expires on April 8. If you've been following along you'll know that P{M Kishida will be discussing amending the BoJ mandate with whoever is the new head. Kishida is the guy in Japan with the authority to appoint a new BoJ Governor, so you can bet for sure whoever it is will be on Kishida's side.

The change will likely, at this stage, leave the 2% inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term target unchanged but will remove the requirement to reach it ASAP (that's my in a nutshell explanation). This opens the way for the BoJ to dial back its ultra-easy policy a little. The most likely initial step will be removing YCC, allowing yields on JGBs to rise higher.

USD/JPY has dropped as speculation of change has intensified.

Earlier, more to come says MUFG:

---

More from Saito:

We're stepping up efforts to increase JGB issuance for retail individual investors to diversify jgb holders

JGB holdings by overseas investors have increased compared with 2013

Considering the possibility of GX bonds to be issued separately from construction, deficit bonds to fund efforts on climate change