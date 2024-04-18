BoJ Ueda

Eamonn is off today so I'll be subbing during the Asia-Pacific session. It's not a busy on in terms of economic data but there is one big highlight with Japanese CPI for March. It's due at 2330 GMT, or 8:30 am in Tokyo.

The consensus is for 2.6% y/y, down from 2.8%. Recently, BOJ officials have been downplaying inflation and appear to be searching for other reasons to hike rates, including a soft currency.

Today Ueda said there is a chance the weak yen might affect trend inflation and if so could lead to policy shift.