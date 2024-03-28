Optimism amongst Japan's corporate heads is dissipating according to a regular survey by Nikkei:

50% of respondents say the economy is "expanding" or "expanding slightly", down sharply from the previous quarter's survey where 72% were upbeat

50% is the lowest reading since March 2022 poll (which hit only 13.1% optimistic)

45% said the economy will remain flat (from 20% in the previous poll)

Reasons for the dour swing included:

80.3% blamed flat consumer spending

stagnation in China was cited by 40.9%

37.9% cited persistent labor shortages

Nikkei's survey is conducted quarterly

Yesterday the Summary of the March BIOJ meeting indicated a slow rate cycle ahead. This survey points that way also.