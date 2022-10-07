Japanese Prime Minister Kishida talking about the JPY . This is a step up from having the finance minister or some other official challenge yen weakness.

  • Recent sharp, one-sided yen moves undesirable
  • Japan's intervention last month reflected the view that we cannot turn a blind eye to speculative FX moves

The thing about the choice of words here:

  • sharp
  • one-sided yen moves
  • speculative FX moves

These are signals that actual yen-buying intervention is not too far away. The last time the Bank of Japan intervened USD/JPY was above 145.70. That's not too far away either.

I posted further on these signals to watch for:

The yen has gained a few tics:

usdyen verbal intervention 07 October 2022