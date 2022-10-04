The pivot from the RBA is being taken as a signal that the Fed could be closer to the end of the line that believed. The terminal rate for March sits at 4.43% in the Fed funds futures market while there's a bid in bonds again today.

Economic data today will all come at 10 am ET and includes factory orders, new car sales and JOLTS. I believe the job opening numbers are skewed by automated always-hiring practices at large corporations so it's new car sales that I'll be watching most-closely. The consensus is 2.90m but high interest rates could pinch demand.

Fed speakers today

9:00 am ET Logan

9:00 am ET Williams

9:15 am ET Mester

11:45 am ET Jefferson

13:00 am ET Daly