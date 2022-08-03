ISM services

This is a stark contrast to the S&P Global services survey, which plunged in July.

Details:

  • Business activity 59.9 vs 54.0 expected (prior 56.1)
  • Prices paid 72.3 vs. 80.1 last month
  • Employment 49.1 vs. 47.4 last month
  • New orders 59.9 vs. 55.6 last month
  • Supplier deliveries 57.8 vs. 61.9 last month
  • Inventories 45.0 vs. 47.5 last month
  • Backlog of orders 58.3 vs. 60.5 last month
  • Exports 59.5 vs. 57.5 last month
  • Imports 48.0 vs. 46.3 last month

Comments in the report: