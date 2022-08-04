Coming up on Friday, 5 August 2022:
Earlier preview is here:
Snippet via Goldman Sachs:
- We estimate nonfarm payrolls rose by 225k in July (mom sa), 25k below consensus and a slowdown from the +372k pace in June.
- We estimate that the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6% in July, in line with consensus.
GS cite:
- July seasonal factors have become significantly more restrictive—even more so than in June
- and the seasonal adjustment algorithm may be overfitting to the reopening-related job strength in the summers of 2020 and 2021