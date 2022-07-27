durable goods orders June 2022
  • Durable goods orders +1.9% vs -0.5% expected. Prior month +0.8%
  • Nondefense capital goods orders ex-air +0.5% vs. +0.2% expected. Prior +0.5%
  • Ex defense +0.4% vs. +0.2% expected. Prior +0.7%
  • Ex transportation +0.3% vs. +0.2% expected. Prior +0.7% (revised to +0.5%)
  • Unfilled orders +0.7% vs +0.3% prior -- up 22 consecutive months
  • Shipments +0.3% vs +1.5% prior

Durable goods orders have risen in 8 of the prior 9 months and this is a solid surprise. There are plenty of people screaming that the economy has been in a terrible contraction this year but this report -- even in embattled manufacturing -- shows that demand to rebuild inventories is strong.

/ eur 