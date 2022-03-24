KC Fed
  • Record high
  • Prior was 31
  • Composite index 37 vs 29

The Markit survey earlier today was strong and so is this reading.

Comments in the report:

"[Profit] margins were very slim in January. A little better now, but still not where they need to be for sustainability."

“Sales price increases lag purchased goods by 3 to 9 months, due to the nature of the sales bid-award-issue process.”

“The employee problems everyone is facing have only gotten worse, this has and will continue to be our biggest hurdle for our company and so many others.

“Overall, it feels like demand for our products is plateauing. After months of almost unprecedented demand increases, orders seem to be leveling off - not decreasing, just leveling off. Hopefully we can have a "soft-landing" from these crazy times and not a sharp drop off a cliff…”

“Lumber prices have gone back up after trending down last summer. Truckload freight haulers are in scarce supply and escalating in cost.  Entry  level laborers are still difficult to attract. Customers are relenting and granting price increases. Their alternative is to not get the needed packaging items, to enable them to ship their products.”

“We expect continue increases in raw materials pricing. Particularly related to freight and oil inputs (i.e., plastic packaging). We will be forced to increase pricing accordingly.”

“We’ve passed on cost increases to our customers and continue to do so. We’re starting to see some customers now motivated to see alternatives, but we have no choice.”

“Effect on us [from the Russia/Ukraine conflict] is energy and freight price increases, freight delays. We have to pass on longer lead times and price increases.”