  • US warnings is baseless hysteria designed to ramp up tensions in Europe
  • Russia remains committed to Minsk peace process
  • Tensions are exacerbated by huge build-up of Ukraine forces in East Ukraine and US statements
  • We always said troops would return to base after military exercises and that is precisely what is happening this time

Meanwhile, Interfax is reporting that Russia's southern military district has said that its forces have started returning to bases from Crimea. All of this is seeing    equities  gain further on the day. Nasdaq futures are now up by over 2% as risk trades roar

There's a certain mockery about the statement put out as well with the Kremlin saying that Putin in responding to dates named by the West on the purported invasion of Ukraine, jokingly asked what time is said war supposed to happen. You can't make this stuff up.

Forexwar Putin