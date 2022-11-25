The Thanksgiving holiday period will make for a quiet one in trading today. The US stock and bond market will be open later but both will observe early closes. Typically, this counts as more of another holiday in general so don't expect liquidity conditions to pick up.

Major currencies aren't doing much, with dollar pairs keeping within 0.1% changes thus far. Here's a snapshot of things currently:

Meanwhile, Treasury yields are back in the fray, with 10-year yields down 5 bps to 3.657% in a bit of catch up to yesterday's action which saw USD/JPY get pulled lower to below 139.00.

There won't be much on the economic calendar once again today, so traders will be left to their own devices to sort out holiday-thin market sentiment before the weekend.

