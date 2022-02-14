Markets are sitting on edge as Russia-Ukraine tensions are paralysing trading conditions at the moment.

The next few days are going to be critical and it is all about the headlines at this stage. The key question is are we going to see a war break out and that is what market participants are keenly eyeing at the moment.

   Equities  took it on the chin at the end of last week and European futures are set to be marked lower. That said, US futures are slightly calmer but the jitters are palpable so I wouldn't look much into the light gains.

Elsewhere, oil is continuing to track higher with WTI up another 1.4% to $94.40 currently. It is going to be a tricky week for oil as headlines will decide everything.

Looking ahead to today, there won't be much on the calendar to shake things up so let's see if we will hear any relevant news on how things are developing between Russia and Ukraine in the hours ahead.

0730 GMT - Switzerland January producer and import prices
0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 11 February

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.