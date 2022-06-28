Markets are looking pensive to start the day, with light changes overall. The early optimism in equities to start the new week was quickly dashed and that is keeping a more cautious undertone as we get into trading today.

With a lack of key catalysts, we're seeing a lack of conviction in general over the past few sessions. In FX, the technicals continue to do the work and the focus so far to start the week has been on USD/JPY. The pair is once again trading back above 135.00 though not really chasing last week's highs above 136.00 just yet.

There won't be much on the agenda in Europe to really shake things up again, so one can expect a quieter session in general with risk sentiment set to dictate proceedings on the day.

0600 GMT - Germany July GfK consumer confidence

0645 GMT - France June consumer confidence

