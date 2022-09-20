EUR/USD is little changed at 1.0025, holding within a 36 pips range today just above parity. The dollar is pretty much running up against the apex - or at least the potential for one - right now as key technical levels are stalling any major breakthroughs before the Fed tomorrow. I outlined the charts earlier in the day here.

Little has changed since then, with USD/JPY up 0.1% to 143.37 and GBP/USD up 0.2% to 1.1453. Meanwhile, AUD/USD is near unchanged at 0.6730 while NZD/USD is down 0.3% to 0.5945 currently.