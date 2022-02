The bulk of the major earnings releases are now over. However, there are some major companies announcing next week that may not move the markets like Amazon or AMD helped do this week, but will nevertheless be of interest to market traders.

The major US earnings to be released next week.

Monday:

Alibaba

Tuesday:

Chipotle

NCR Corp

Pfizer

Wednesday:

CVS

Disney

Twilio

MGM Resorts

Uber

Thursday

Coca Cola

Zillow

Twitter

Phillip Morris

PepsiCo

Friday

Under Armour