The three major indices are on pace for record closes after the Fed dot plot remains at three cuts for 2024. Caveat... the Fed is still subject to future inflation.

Looking at the major indices:

Dow Industrial Average is currently trading up 414 points or 1.06% at 39522

S&P is up 46 points or 0.88% at 5224.22

NASDAQ index is up 196 points or 1.22% at 16362.

The record closing levels for each are at"