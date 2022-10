The major US stock indices are closing higher for the 2nd consecutive day. The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average up 337.98 points or 1.12% at 30523.79

S&P index up 42.03 points or 1.14% at 3719.97

NASDAQ index up 96.61 points or 0.90% at 10772.41

Russell 2000 up 20.20 points or 1.16% at 1755.95

After the close Netflix reported better-than-expected earnings, on higher revenues and much higher subscriber. The stock is up 12.10% after the close