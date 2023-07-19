The major indices closed higher once again. The Dow is now up for 8 consecutive days. The S&P and NASDAQ are up 7 of the last 8 trading days. Each of the indices is closing at new 52-week highs.

Perhaps some chink in the armor is that the NASDAQ indexes only up marginally and 4 of the magnificent 7 are closing lower on the day.

Nvidia shares are down by -0.90%

Alphabet shares are down -1.41%

Microsoft shares are down -1.24%

Tesla's shares are down -0.75%

On the topside,

Netflix shares are up 0.44%

Apple shares are up 0.71%

Amazon shares are up 1.89%

The final numbers are showing: