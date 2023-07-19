The major indices closed higher once again. The Dow is now up for 8 consecutive days. The S&P and NASDAQ are up 7 of the last 8 trading days. Each of the indices is closing at new 52-week highs.
Perhaps some chink in the armor is that the NASDAQ indexes only up marginally and 4 of the magnificent 7 are closing lower on the day.
- Nvidia shares are down by -0.90%
- Alphabet shares are down -1.41%
- Microsoft shares are down -1.24%
- Tesla's shares are down -0.75%
On the topside,
- Netflix shares are up 0.44%
- Apple shares are up 0.71%
- Amazon shares are up 1.89%
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 108.81 points or 0.31% at 35060.75
- S&P index rose 10.73 points or 0.24% at 4565.70
- NASDAQ index rose 4.37 points or 0.03% at 14358.01