The major indices closed higher once again. The Dow is now up for 8 consecutive days. The S&P and NASDAQ are up 7 of the last 8 trading days. Each of the indices is closing at new 52-week highs.

Perhaps some chink in the armor is that the NASDAQ indexes only up marginally and 4 of the magnificent 7 are closing lower on the day.

  • Nvidia shares are down by -0.90%
  • Alphabet shares are down -1.41%
  • Microsoft shares are down -1.24%
  • Tesla's shares are down -0.75%

On the topside,

  • Netflix shares are up 0.44%
  • Apple shares are up 0.71%
  • Amazon shares are up 1.89%

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average rose 108.81 points or 0.31% at 35060.75
  • S&P index rose 10.73 points or 0.24% at 4565.70
  • NASDAQ index rose 4.37 points or 0.03% at 14358.01