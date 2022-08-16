The major US stock indices are mixed in early trading for the day.
- Dow industrial average is up 24 points or 0.07% at 33938.25
- S&P index is down -4.0 points or -0.10% at 4292.47
- NASDAQ index is down -37 points or -0.28% at 13088
- Russell 2000 is down 5.9 points or -0.29% 2015.42
The major indices all rose yesterday recovering from earlier declines. The 3 major indices are also working on its 5th consecutive week to the upside. Yesterday the Dow industrial average closed above its 200 day moving average for the 1st time since April 20. Bullish. The S&P index is the closest to its 200 day moving average at 4326.11. At current levels, it's 34 points away from that key technical target.
In the US debt market, yields are tracking to the upside:
- 2 year 3.23%, +4.4 basis points
- 5 year 2.951%, +4.8 basis points
- 10 year 2.837%, +4.7 basis points
- 30 year 3.136%, +3.1 basis point
The 100 day moving average in the 10 year yield is up at 2.888%. The price has been banging against that moving average level in August, but have not been able to successfully extend with momentum above that level.
In other markets:
- spot gold is trading down $2.56 or -0.14% at 1776.65
- spot silver is down $0.07 or -0.37% at $20.17
- The price of crude oil is trading at $89.50 that's up around $0.07 on the day. The high price reached $90.63 today while the low price was down $87.83
- bitcoin is trading at $23,963 marginally lower from the earlier New York levels just above the $24,000 level
The housing starts were weaker than expectations, but building permits were a bit stronger than expectations. The most important is housing starts and building permits can be always be delayed.
In the forex,
- EURUSD is moving back toward its high for the day after testing the high of a lower swing area and finding support buyers near 1.0121 (see early video here outlining the levels)
- The GBPUSD is also extending higher and trading at new session highs at 1.2070. The price just moved above a swing area between 1.2063 and 1.20648
- USDJPY is also moving higher as it follows yields in the US to the upside. The price moved above the 100/200 hour MA today shifting the bias back to the upside. .