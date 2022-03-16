The major stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term are closing at session highs after the Fed raise rates by 25 basis points and said that they expect seven hikes in 2022 along with a reduction of the balance sheet. The Fed laid all the cards on the table and the only explanation is that the market is happy with that decision (at least for now).

The Dow close higher for the third straight day

consumer discretionary's rose 3.4%

technology rose 3.3%

financials rose 2.8%

communications rose 2.8%

On the downside,

energy fell -0.5%

utilities fell -0.2% consumer staples rose 0.1%

For the day, the major indices are all sharply higher:

Dow industrial average rose 518.74 points or 1.55% at 34063.12

S&P index up 95.49 points or 2.24% at 4357.92

NASDAQ index up 487.94 points or 3.77% at 13436.56

Russell 2000 rose 61.75 points or 3.14% at 2030.72.

Of note technically, the S&P index moved up close to its 200 hour moving average at 4360.54. The high price today reached 4358.90. On March 3, the price moved up to test that moving average only to find sellers leaning against the level. That makes the open and trading day tomorrow a key event technically for the broad market index. Move above and stay above will be more bullish.

S&P index tests its 200 hour moving average