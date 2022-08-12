The major US indices are closing higher for the 4th consecutive week today, the gains were led by the NASDAQ index which rose over 2%. All 11 sectors of the S&P index rose.

A look at the final numbers shows:

  • Dow industrial average rose 424.3 points or 1.27% to 33761.04
  • S&P rose 72.86 points or 1.73% to 4280.14
  • NASDAQ index rose 267.27 points or 2.09% to 13047.19
  • Russell 2000 rose 41.35 points or 2.09% to 2016.616

Looking at the 11 S&P sectors, the biggest gainers include"

  • Consumer discretionary, +2.3%
  • InformationTechnogy, +2.07%
  • Communication Services, 2.02%

The 3 laggards were:

  • Energy +0.81%
  • Consumer Staples, +0.92%
  • Health Care +1.31%

For the trading week, the gains were led by the S&P which rose 3.25%:

  • Dow industrial average rose 2.92%
  • S&P index rose 3.25%
  • NASDAQ index rose 3.08%.

Since the 2022 bottom:

  • Dow industrial average has risen 13.85%
  • S&P index rose 17.69%
  • NASDAQ index is up 23.49% (a bull market)

Although major indices are up nicely from their bottom, they still remain lower on the year

  • Dow is down -7.2% down 60.6%
  • S&P is down -10.18%
  • NASDAQ index is down -16.6%