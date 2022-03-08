The major three US indices closed lower for the fourth consecutive day. The NASDAQ index traded above and below unchanged going into the close but late selling push the index back into the red

The price action was up and down volatile today.

  • Dow industrial average was up 585 points at its high, and down -238 point at its low
  • S&P index is up 75.94 points at its high, and down -43.89 points at its low
  • NASDAQ index reached a day high of 328.48 points, and a low -160.80 points.

Stocks were down for most of the morning session but staged a rally after a report that Ukraine's Zelenskyy would forgo NATO inclusion which was one of the requirements from Russia for a ceasefire. Oil prices moved lower and stocks moved higher. However, momentum could not be sustained and the selling resumed.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average fell -185.68 points or -0.57% at the 32631.73
  • S&P index fell -30.47 points or -0.73% at 4170.63
  • NASDAQ index felt -35.4 points or -0.28% at 12795.56
  • Russell 2000 was the only index to move higher with a gain of 11.68 points or 0.60% at 1963.01

The four-day declines in the major  indices  has now seen the percentage moves from the high 4 days ago, to the close today of:

Some of the big losers today include:

  • Shopify, -8.16%
  • Intuitive Surgical, -7.98%
  • Crowdstrike holdings, -6.35%
  • Northrop Grumman, -6.04%
  • General Mills, -5.81%
  • Fortinet, -4.99%
  • Rocket, -4.96%
  • General Dynamics, -4.84%
  • Corsair, -4.19%
  • Boston Scientific, -3.85%
  • Lockheed Martin, -3.64%
  • Raytheon technologies -3.41%

Some big winners today included:

  • AirBNB, +8.01%
  • Goodrx, +7.71%
  • Uber, +7.63%
  • Deutsche Bank +7.45%
  • Schlumberger +7.05%
  • Caterpillar +6.78%
  • DoorDach +6.45%
  • First Solar, +6.03%
  • Live Nation +5.66%
  • Southwest Air Plus 5.38%
  • Bed Bath & Beyond +5.3%
  • Exxon +5.24%

The best of the Dow 30

  • Caterpillar +6.78%
  • Chevron +5.44%
  • Boeing +2.65%

The worst of the Dow 30

  • Procter & Gamble -3.96%
  • Coca-Cola -3.96%
  • UnitedHealth -2.82%