The major indices are closing it fractionally lower. For the week, the Dow and S&P are lower, the NASDAQ is unchanged versus last week's closing level with one day to go. That one day is US jobs data which will be a major influence for the markets tomorrow. I doubt the NASDAQ will have a near-unchanged day tomorrow.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average is down -9.98 points or -0.3% at 33119.58

S&P index is down -5.57 points or -0.13% at 4258.19

NASDAQ index is down -16.19 points or -0.12% at 13219.82

For the trading week:

Dow is down -1.16%

S&P is down -0.70%

Nasdaq is unchanged (it is up 0.50 points actually).

The declines today, come despite lower yields for most of the day (the 30 year is now positive as the yield curve continues it drive to flat):