The major indices are getting a modest left at the open on hopes that
Russia's Putin may be succumbing to some of the economic pressures. Of course what he says and what he does are often two separate things.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
Dow industrial average up 272.13 points or 0.82% at 33446.21 S&P index up 27.78 points or 0.65% at 4287.29 NASDAQ index up 77.44 points or 0.59% 13207.41 Russell 2000 up 12.22 points or 0.61% to 2023.91
The major indices are only up for the second time in seven trading days.
In other markets:
Spot gold is down $25 or -1.26% at $1971.90 Spot silver is down $0.15 -0.66% $25.73 crude oil is trading at $107.41 that's up from the settle price of $106.02 yesterday, but off the high price of $110.25 bitcoin is back below the $40,000 level at $39,505 as it wanders above and below that natural resistance/support level.
In the US debt market,
2 year is at 1.73% up 3.2 basis points yield
A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk.
10 year is at 1.997%, up 0.5 basis points 30 year is at 2.371%, unchanged on the day
The CAD is now the strongest of the major
after their better than expected jobs report. The USDCAD fell below both its 200 hour moving average at 1.2751 and its 50% midpoint of the March trading range 1.27432. The price is currently taking below the 1.2700 level and looks toward the next target between 1.2680 1.26846. It's 100 day moving average is further lower at 1.2666 and becomes a downside target
Currencies are a typically a form of money in wide circulation, being the primary medium of exchange with respect to buying and selling goods and services. These are often issued by a specific government or collection of governments, by way of paper notes and coins. Other forms of currencies include previous metals such as gold and silver, and digital currencies such as Bitcoin. Currencies serve as a backbone of the country’s or countries’ economy, due to the perception of value held by the population that uses that currency.For example, the United States dollar, (symbol $, code USD), or the British pound sterling, (symbol £, code GBP), also known as fiat money, since they are not linked to any specific asset, such as gold or silver. Such metals were traditionally used as the main method of payment, since they held real and actual value. Even after the introduction of paper notes, many countries maintained a gold standard for much of the 20th Century, meaning a unit of money could be exchanged for a fixed amount of gold. How to Trade Currencies?The modern world, with the invention of electronic networks, computers and the internet, has allowed the transfer of money to occur almost instantaneously. It has also spawned a new era in currencies, including digital money, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. Not backed by any government, but based on a complex set of mathematical software algorithms, the ubiquity of the internet has generated interest and uptake of digital currencies, whilst providing relative anonymity. Digital currencies can now also be traded online, via exchanges and brokers, similar to trading foreign currencies, known as the foreign exchange market. Forex is the world’s largest market, with over $5 trillion turnover per day, where fiat, floating currencies are bought and sold against other currencies, such as the euro vs the dollar (EUR/USD), and the British pound vs the Japanese yen (GBP/JPY).
The weakest of the majors is the JPY. The USD is tilted more to the upside with the largest gains vs the JPY, AUD, NZD and CHF.
The strongest and weakest of the majors as US stocks opened
