The major US indices are opening with was gains/losses. The NASDAQ and S&P are near unchanged. The Dow industrial average is down -0.10%.

A snapshot of the markets shows:

In the US debt market, yields are moving higher:

  • two year 3.352%, +4 point basis points
  • five year 3.217%, +4.9 basis points
  • 10 year 3.095%, +4.5 basis points
  • 30 year 3.29%, +3.0 basis points

The US treasury will be selling five year notes at 1 PM ET.

The USD moved to new session highs vs all the major currencies in the early US trading, helped by rising yields. The USD is now the strongest of the major currencies. The NZD remains the weakest .

The strongest to weakest of the major currencies