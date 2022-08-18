The major US stock indices are closing marginally higher in a ho-hum summerlike session. That's okay.

A look at the final numbers shows:

The Dow industrial average is closing above its 200 day moving average at 33870.48.

The S&P index remains below its 200 day moving average at 4322.87

Energy was the biggest sector today with a gain of 2.5%. Information rose by 0.5%. The biggest loser was real estate which fell by -0.75%. Existing home sales today were weaker than expectations.

For the trading week, the major indices are all on a 4 week win streak. However the NASDAQ index is down around -0.7% for the trading week. The S&P is marginally higher (0.07%). The Dow industrial average is up around 0.6%.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, there are no economic releases in the US. Canada will release their retail sales at 8:30 AM ET.

Tomorrow is option expiration date which can bring on some volatility.