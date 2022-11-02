The dollar is still keeping a fair bit on the lower side as noted earlier here but there hasn't been much firm direction elsewhere, with S&P 500 futures flat and Treasury yields also little changed in European morning trade. European indices are mixed and not much changed from the open while 10-year Treasury yields are down just 0.4 bps to 4.048% at the moment.

It's a sign that markets are not quite in the mood to chase anything before we get to the Fed later today. Some thoughts from earlier: