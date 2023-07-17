The major indices last week rose with the NASDAQ leading the way. The Dow industrial average gained and is working on a 5 day winning streak. The S&P and NASDAQ moved lower on Friday snapping therefore day streak to the upside.

Today, the Dow is lagging along with the S&P. The NASDAQ is up marginally. A snapshot of the market 15 minutes into the open is now showing:

Dow industrial average -5 points or -0.02% at 34502

S&P index is trading unchanged at 4505.52

NASDAQ index is up 25 points or 0.17% at 14139

Tesla shares are up $8.50 or 2.9% at $289.67. They rolled off their EV truck just ahead of the earnings which will be released tomorrow.

Apple shares are up 1.08% at $192.81. Its all-time high reached a few weeks ago and extended up to $194.44.

J.P. Morgan is up 1.05% after releasing their earnings last Friday. They remain the "best in breed" in the financial sector.

Activision will or shares were up 2.83% as the clock ticks toward a solution to its merger with Microsoft. Meanwhile Microsoft is trading down -0.52% on the day